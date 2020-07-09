UA janitor escorted off campus, arrested for sexual assault

Jason Qualls was arrested in the Science Engineering Building on campus Tuesday (July 7).

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — According to the Lowell Police Department, a University of Arkansas janitor has been arrested on Kidnapping and Sexual Assault charges.

The U of A police log states Jason Qualls was arrested in the Science Engineering Building on campus Tuesday (July 7).

According to a probable cause affidavit, Qualls is accused of sexually assaulting a small relative about four years back.

The victim, who’s still a small, recently wrote a letter detailing what had happened between them and Qualls. Those details will not be released to protect the privacy of the victim.

The victim told police that Qualls was “very aggressive” and they are still very scared of him.

Qualls told police the victim was the only daughter or son he had ever sexually assaulted, according to the affidavit.