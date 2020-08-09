U.S. Visit to Taiwan Begins, Adding to Rising China Tensions

Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar will show up in Taiwan on Sunday for the highest-ranking visit by a U.S. authorities to the island in years, a journey that stands to even more get worse spiraling relations in between the U.S. and China.

Azar is set to talk about the global action to the coronavirus, in addition to products of medical devices and innovation, according to a declaration recently from the Department of Health and HumanServices Azar stated he would highlight “our shared belief that free and democratic societies are the best model for protecting and promoting health.”

The U.S. authorities is anticipated to fulfill President Tsai Ing- wen on Monday early morning, an individual knowledgeable about the plan stated Sunday.

Taiwan has actually been an unusual worldwide success story in consisting of Covid-19, as the U.S. faces among the world’s worst break outs. In keeping with the democratic island’s strict anti-virus treatments, Azar’s delegation will comply with procedures consisting of screening unfavorable for the disease prior to departure and once again …