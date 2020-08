The unemployment rate fell to 10.2 percent in July, the Labor Department reportedFriday That’s below a peak of 14.7 percent in April, however still far above the 3.5 percent rate in February prior to the coronavirus pandemic led to mass financial shutdowns throughout the nation.

The economy likewise included 1.8 million tasks in July, the department stated, a downturn from a 4.8 million gain inJune The variety of out of work is up by 10.6 million because February.