U.S. unemployment rate by state: U.S. unemployment benefits claims in each state according to latest data

© 2020 Fortune Media IPLimited All RightsReserved Use of this website makes up approval of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy|CA Notice at Collection and Privacy Notice|Do Not Sell My Info|Ad Choices

FORTUNE is a hallmark of Fortune Media IP Limited, signed up in the U.S. and other nations. FORTUNE might get settlement for some links to product or services on this site. Offers might be subject to modification without notification.

Quotes postponed a minimum of 15 minutes. Market data offered byInteractive Data ETF and Mutual Fund data offered by Morningstar,Inc Dow Jones Terms & &Conditions:http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html&

S&PIndexdata is the home ofChicago MercantileExchangeInc and its licensors.All rights booked.Terms & Conditions(***************************************************** )and executed byInteractive Data Managed Solutions