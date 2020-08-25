U.S. to provide additional $1.43 million to address the impact of COVID-19 in Armenia – Panorama

The United States Government has actually devoted an additional $1.43 million through the U.S. State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to address the impact of COVID-19 in Armenia, USAID Armenia Office reports.

In overall, the U.S. Government has actually devoted over $4 million in emergency situation help to Armenia in FY20. The United States is supplying life- conserving assistance by collaborating with the Government of Armenia, worldwide humanitarian partners, and other stakeholders to determine concern locations for financial investment.

$ 1 million in brand-new USAID help will support the farming and tourist sectors to recuperate financially from the pandemic and adjust its requirements to the post- COVID world.

$ 436,000 in additional State Department financing will provide shelter, food, and gain access to to medical and social services for susceptible migrants not able to return house due to the pandemic.

In addition to the previously mentioned COVID-19 help, the United States has actually invested more than $1.57 billion in overall help to Armenia over the past twenty years, consisting of almost $106 million for health, the source stated.