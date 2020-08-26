U.S. targets Chinese individuals, firms amid South China Sea dispute By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter near The Bund in Shanghai



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States on Wednesday targeted 24 Chinese business and a variety of individuals it stated became part of continuous building and construction and military actions over contested islands in the South China Sea, the U.S. State and Commerce departments stated.

The U.S. Commerce Department, in a declaration, stated the 2 lots business played a “role in helping the Chinese military construct and militarize the internationally condemned artificial islands in the South China Sea.”

The State Department, in a different declaration, stated it would enforce visa constraints on Chinese individuals “responsible for, or complicit in,” such action in the South China Sea, and those connected to China’s “use of coercion against Southeast Asian claimants to inhibit their access to offshore resources.”

The relocation marked the Trump administration’s most current efforts to punish business whose products might support Chinese military activities.

The United States implicates China of militarizing the South China Sea and attempting to frighten Asian next-door neighbors who may wish to exploit its substantial oil and gas reserves. The United States has actually performed numerous flexibility of navigation operations by …