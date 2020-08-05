U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.39% By Investing.com

© Reuters. U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.39%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the gained 1.39% to hit a new 1-month high, while the index gained 0.64%, and the index climbed 0.52%.

The best performers of the session on the were Walt Disney Company (NYSE:), which rose 8.80% or 10.32 points to trade at 127.61 at the close. Meanwhile, Boeing Co (NYSE:) added 5.58% or 9.21 points to end at 174.28 and Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:) was up 4.38% or 2.52 points to 60.03 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Walmart Inc (NYSE:), which fell 1.39% or 1.83 points to trade at 129.81 at the close. Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:) declined 0.71% or 0.34 points to end at 47.33 and Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.64% or 0.37 points to 57.54.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Assurant Inc (NYSE:) which rose 14.15% to 122.31, Arconic Inc (NYSE:) which was up 12.49% to settle at 19.64 and Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:) which gained 11.40% to close at 15.64.

The worst performers were Arista Networks (NYSE:) which was down 10.93% to 235.13 in late trade, Microchip…