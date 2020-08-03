U.S. stock futures flat ahead of another big earnings week

U.S. stock index futures were bit altered late Sunday, as Wall Street waits for another hectic earnings week while settlements for another pandemic-relief costs continue CapitolHill As of 10 p.m. Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Averagefutures

YM00,.

-0.24%

had to do with flat, while S&P 500futures

ES00,.

+0.03%

and Nasdaq-100futures

NQ00,.

+0.46%

increased a little. Stocks increased Friday, however the 3 significant indexes closed the week combined, with theDow

DJIA,.

+0.43%

dipping a little while the S&P500

SPX,.

+0.76%

andNasdaq

COMPENSATION,.

+1.48%

made gains. Lawmakers reportedly remain far apart on a coronavirus help costs that would bring back out of work advantages to millions of individuals, after a $600- a-week advantage endedFriday This week, Wall Street will see quarterly earnings reports from 130 members of the S&P 500, consisting of Walt DisneyCo

DIS,.

+1.10% ,

Uber TechnologiesInc

UBER,.

+0.06%

and Beyond MeatInc

BYND,.

+2.09%