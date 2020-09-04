U.S. stock futures dip after ugly day on Wall Street

U.S. stock index futures dipped late Thursday as traders braced for more losses following a sharp selloff during regular trading. As of midnight Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures

YM00,

-0.24% ,

which had been down around 200 points earlier in electronic trading, were off about 70 points, or 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures

ES00,

-0.39%

sank 0.5% and Nasdaq-100 futures

NQ00,

-1.03%

fell 1.3%. Earlier, Wall Street saw its worst day since June, as the Dow

DJIA,

-2.77%

fell more than 800 points, or 2.8%, the S&P 500

SPX,

-3.51%

sank 3.5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq

COMP,

-4.96%

tumbled 5%. Some analysts said the losses were the result of profit-taking, coming after all three indexes hit record highs earlier in the week, capping a months-long rally.