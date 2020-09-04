U.S. stock futures dip after ugly day on Wall Street

By
Jackson Delong
-

U.S. stock index futures dipped late Thursday as traders braced for more losses following a sharp selloff during regular trading. As of midnight Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures
YM00,
-0.24%,
which had been down around 200 points earlier in electronic trading, were off about 70 points, or 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures
ES00,
-0.39%
sank 0.5% and Nasdaq-100 futures
NQ00,
-1.03%
fell 1.3%. Earlier, Wall Street saw its worst day since June, as the Dow
DJIA,
-2.77%
fell more than 800 points, or 2.8%, the S&P 500
SPX,
-3.51%
sank 3.5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq
COMP,
-4.96%
tumbled 5%. Some analysts said the losses were the result of profit-taking, coming after all three indexes hit record highs earlier in the week, capping a months-long rally.

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 26

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR