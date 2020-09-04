U.S. stock futures dip after ugly day on Wall Street

U.S. stock index futures dipped late Thursday as traders braced for more losses following a sharp selloff during regular trading. As of midnight Eastern, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures
YM00,
which had been down around 200 points earlier in electronic trading, were off about 70 points, or 0.2%, while S&P 500 futures
ES00,
sank 0.5% and Nasdaq-100 futures
NQ00,
fell 1.3%. Earlier, Wall Street saw its worst day since June, as the Dow
DJIA,
fell more than 800 points, or 2.8%, the S&P 500
SPX,
sank 3.5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq
COMP,
tumbled 5%. Some analysts said the losses were the result of profit-taking, coming after all three indexes hit record highs earlier in the week, capping a months-long rally.
