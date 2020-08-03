U.S. should get ‘substantial portion’ of TikTok operations sale price By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters White House consultant Peter Navarro talks to press reporters outside the West Wing in Washington



By David Shepardson and Jeff Mason

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Donald Trump stated Monday the U.S. federal government should get a “substantial portion” of the sales price of the U.S. operations of TikTok and alerted he will prohibit the service in the United States on September 15 without a sale.

The turn-around followed Trump Friday he stated he was preparing to prohibit the Chinese- owned video app’s U.S. operations as quickly as Saturday after dismissing a possible sale to Microsoft (NASDAQ:-RRB-.

“I did say that if you buy it, whatever the price is that goes to whoever owns it, because I guess it’s China essentially … I said a very substantial portion of that price is going to have to come into the Treasury of the United States because we’re making it possible for this deal to happen,” Trump stated.

It was unclear how the U.S. federal government would get part of the purchase price.

He included it “will shut down on September 15 unless Microsoft or someone else has the ability to purchase it and cut a deal, a suitable offer so the Treasury … of the United States gets a lot of cash.

