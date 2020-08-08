U.S. sets record as coronavirus cases top 5 million By Reuters

©Reuters Healthcare employees demonstration outside their medical facility throughout the break out of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in Fountain Valley, California



By Diane Craft

(Reuters) – The United States set a record for coronavirus cases on Saturday, with more than 5 million individuals now contaminated, according to a Reuters tally, as the nation’s top transmittable illness main provided hope previously today that an efficient vaccine may be offered by year-end.

With one out of every 66 citizens contaminated, the United States leads the world in COVID-19 cases, according to a Reuters analysis. The nation has actually taped more than 160,000 deaths, almost a quarter of the world’s overall.

The grim turning point comes as President Donald Trump signed executive orders planned to supply financial relief to Americans harmed by the coronavirus pandemic after the White House stopped working to reach a handleCongress

On Friday, the U.S. Labor Department reported that U.S. work development slowed substantially in July, highlighting an immediate requirement for extra federal government help.

Dr Anthony Fauci informed Reuters on Wednesday there might be a minimum of one vaccine that works and is safe by year-end. But Trump provided a more positive view, stating it was possible the United States would …