U.S. senator Scott says China trying to sabotage vaccine development – Panorama

The United States has proof China is trying to decelerate or sabotage the development of a COVID-19 vaccine by Western international locations, Republican senator Rick Scott stated on Sunday, in accordance to Reuters.

“We have got to get this vaccine done. Unfortunately we have evidence that communist China is trying to sabotage us or slow it down,” he stated throughout an interview on BBC TV.

“China does not want us … to do it first, they have decided to be an adversary to Americans and I think to democracy around the world.”

Asked what proof the United States had, Scott declined to give particulars however stated it had come by the intelligence group.

“This vaccine is really important to all of us getting our economy going again. What I really believe is whether England does it first or we do it first, we are going to share. Communist China, they are not going to share.”