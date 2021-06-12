U.S. seizes $2.3 million in crypto paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers
U.S. seizes $2.3 million in crypto paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers

Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley and Zack Guzman panel discuss the Colonial Pipeline CEO testimony before the Senate Homeland Security Committee earlier today and the U.S. government recovering $2.3 million in crypto that was paid in ransom.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR