U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo arrives in Oman By Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo showed up in Oman on Thursday as part of a Middle East trip following a U.S.-brokered offer on normalising relations in between Israel and the United Arab Emirates revealed onAug 13.

He is anticipated to fulfill Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, who took power in January after Sultan Qaboos bin Said passed away after a half century at the helm of the Gulf nation.

Before getting here in Oman, Pompeo gone to Jerusalem, Sudan, Bahrain, and the UAE.

