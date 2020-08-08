U.S. says supports right of Lebanese to peaceful protest, urges political reforms By Reuters

©Reuters Protests required in main Beirut days after ravaging surge



BEIRUT (Reuters) – The U.S. federal government supports Lebanese demonstrators’ right to peaceful protest and urges all included to avoid violence, the U.S. Embassy in Beirut stated on Saturday.

The embassy likewise stated in a tweet that the Lebanese individuals “deserved leaders who listen to them and change course to respond to popular demands for transparency and accountability”.

Demonstrations swept main Beirut requiring the failure of the federal government and the political facility in the wake of Tuesday’s devastating surge that ruined parts of the city.