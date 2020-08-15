U.S. says seized four Iranian fuel shipments en route to Venezuela By Reuters





By Humeyra Pamuk and Mark Hosenball

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States stated on Friday it had actually taken four Iranian fuel shipments that had actually been bound for Venezuela, interrupting a crucial supply line for both Tehran and Caracas as they defied U.S. sanctions.

U.S. President Donald Trump stated Iran must not be sending out freights to Venezuela and included that the seized shipments were bound for Houston, Texas, and recommended they might have currently shown up.

“They’re going to Houston. And, they’re there,” Trump informed a White House press conference. “We’re moving them, and moved, to Houston.”

The U.S. Justice Department stated the seized freight was now in U.S. custody “with the assistance of foreign partners,” including that the quantity taken from four tankers had to do with 1.116 million barrels of fuel, making it the largest-ever U.S. seizure ofIranian fuel

The U.S. State Department credited its outbound unique envoy for Iran for the seizure operation.

“Our diplomacy, led by Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, was able to both halt these shipments and assist the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security in executing a U.S. seizure order,” it stated in a declaration.

Neither the Justice Department nor the State Department define when, where or how …