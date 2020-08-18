U.S. sanctions mean Hong Kong’s leader is having trouble using her credit card

Hong Kong’s leader stated she’s having trouble using her credit cards after the U.S. enforced sanctions targeting Chinese authorities and their allies in the city.

“As for myself, of course it will have a little bit of inconvenience here and there, because we have to use some financial services and we don’t know whether that will relate back to an agency that has some American business — and the use of credit cards is sort of hampered,” Chief Executive Carrie Lam stated in an interview with Chinese state broadcaster CGTN published lateMonday “But those are really meaningless as far as I’m concerned.”

Lam was among 11 authorities approved previously this month by President Donald Trump’s administration for their functions in reducing political flexibilities in Hong Kong, amidst the application of brand-new nationwide security legislation troubled the city by China in June.

“The most important thing is we feel honorable that we are, at this historic moment, being trusted by the central people’s government to enforce a piece of national law to safeguard national security,” Lam stated. “The more that this brings in the critics of China to assault us, the more reliable this …

