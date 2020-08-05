U.S. Representative Maloney declares victory in New York Democratic primary By Reuters

©Reuters Carolyn Maloney leads a hearing about coronavirus readiness and action in Washington
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney, who has actually represented parts of New York City in Congress because 1993, stated victory in a hard-fought Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating progressive opposition SurajPatel
Maloney revealed her victory in a declaration after the New York State Board of Elections accredited the arise from the June 23primary The conclusion of the race was postponed more than a month as election authorities had a hard time to count lots of countless mail-in tallies throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
