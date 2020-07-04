The United States reported an everyday record in new coronavirus cases on Friday, with roughly 55,000 people confirmed to possess been infected with herpes ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend, in accordance with a Johns Hopkins University coronavirus tracker.

Politico reports that more than a dozen states, including Florida, California, Texas and Arizona, broke single-day records in new coronavirus cases this week. Those four states accounted for just under half of brand new coronavirus cases reported Thursday, but most states are seeing infections climb.

The U.S. leads the entire world in confirmed infections and deaths, exceeding 50,000 new cases for initially on Wednesday. Nearly 130,000 folks have died in the U.S. since its first confirmed coronavirus case in January, and nearly 2.8 million people have been infected.