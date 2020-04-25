U.S. presidential candidate Biden promises to support Armenian Genocide resolution

On the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, Democratic candidate for US Presidential elections Joe Biden says that if he is elected, he will support the resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide.

He says to speak up and recognize the history is important, as silence is collusion. He feels it is important to acknowledge and teach the future generations about the genocide, as otherwise the words “never again” loses its meaning.

He also refers to his work in his Senate years where he led the efforts to validate the genocide against the Armenian people. He promises to stand by the American-Armenian and Armenian communities, which have had a great part in the growth of the nation.

