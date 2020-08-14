U.S. Postal Service warns Pennsylvania that mail-in ballots may be delivered too late

The U.S. Postal Service states it’s not likely there will be sufficient time to demand, total and return mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania to be counted for theNov 3 governmental election.

Thomas J. Marshall, basic counsel and executive vice president of the company cautioned in a July 29 letter to State Secretary Kathy Boockvar of “a risk that ballots requested near the deadline under state law will not be returned by mail in time to be counted under your laws as we understand them.”

The letter was exposed Thursday in a filing that’s part of a continuous suit by a group of Pennsylvania citizens who desire state authorities to extend the counting due date beyond Election Day as an outcome of awaited U.S. Postal Service hold-ups for mail-in ballots.

The USPS did not instantly react to ask for remark Thursday night.

State authorities, consisting of Boockvar, stated in the filing Thursday that the complainants were appropriate in declaring that there will be mail hold-ups; state authorities now state the due date to get mail-in ballots needs to be extended 3 days beyondNov 3 so long as there’s not proof a tally was sent by mail after Election Day.

The Postal Service sent out a similar letter and warning to Washington’s secretary of state, Kim Wyman, the Spokane Spokesman-Review reported Monday.

The issues about mail hold-ups and whether votes sent out by means of the Postal Service will be counted come amidst a political fight over supplying financing for the company so it can prepare to deal with the additional …