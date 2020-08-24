U.S. Postal Service says House bill would hamper improvements By Reuters

©Reuters A United States Postal Service (USPS) employee presses a mail bin outside a post workplace in Royal Oak



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Postal Service stated on Sunday that a bill gone by the Democratic- led House of Representatives would hamper its capability to “improve service to the American people” and guaranteed it might deal with mail-in tallies for theNov 3 governmental election.

The House voted on Saturday to offer the cash-strapped Postal Service with $25 billion and obstruct policy modifications that have actually stirred issues that it would bungle the handling of an unmatched rise in pandemic-driven mail-in balloting.

President Donald Trump has actually highly slammed the procedure and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cautioned the Senate would “absolutely not pass” the stand-alone bill.

“We are concerned that some of the requirements of the Bill, while well meaning, will constrain the ability of the Postal Service to make operational changes that will improve efficiency, reduce costs, and ultimately improve service to the American people,” the Postal Service stated in a declaration.

Trump has actually alarmed Democrats by consistently knocking mail-in tallies as a possible source of scams.

Democrats, who implicate Trump of attempting to prevent mail-in balloting …