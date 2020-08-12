U.S. postal service reorganization sparks delays, election questions By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: United States Postal Service mail box



By Andy Sullivan and Heather Timmons

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A shakeup of the U.S. Postal Service is resulting in mail delays, union authorities stated on Tuesday, increasing issues that an ally of President Donald Trump is destabilizing the service as countless Americans think about whether to cast their tallies by mail in theNov 3 governmental election.

New Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who has actually contributed $2.7 million to Trump and his fellow Republicans considering that 2017, has actually bought functional modifications and a clampdown on overtime in a quote to repair the economically distressed service, which reported a bottom line of $2.2 billion in the last quarter.

The reorganization, presented in July, has actually led to countless postponed letters in southern Maine, as shipment motorists follow a brand-new instruction to leave on time, even if the mail has actually not been packed, stated Scott Adams, who represents about 550 employees as the president of American Postal Worker Union Local 458.

Another brand-new instruction needs mail providers to go out on their paths instantly in the early morning, bring just bundles and letters that were arranged the night in the past, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters …