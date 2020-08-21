U.S. postal chief says will handle election mail ‘securely and on time’ By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: Demonstration beyond the condominium of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, in Washington



2/2

By Andy Sullivan and David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Postmaster Louis DeJoy on Friday informed legislators that the Postal Service has actually not altered the method it manages election mail as he looked for to guarantee the general public that tallies would be managed “securely and on time” in the November governmental election.

But in his very first look prior to Congress, DeJoy stated he was thinking about “dramatic changes” to support Postal Service financial resources after theNov 3election DeJoy suspended existing cost-cutting procedures on Tuesday after they caused prevalent service hold-ups.

Those hold-ups have actually raised issues that countless mail tallies might go uncounted in November, when approximately half of U.S. citizens might vote bymail

DeJoy, who has actually contributed countless dollars to Trump and other Republicans, stated he has actually not talked with the Trump project or White House Staff Mark Meadows about postal service operations. DeJoy stated postal employees will provide 95 percent of election mail within 3 days, as they performed in the 2018 congressional elections.

He included that he would personally vote by mail.

“The American individuals need to feel …