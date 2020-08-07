U.S. pledges over $17 million in initial disaster aid for Lebanon, embassy says – Panorama

The United States has actually promised over $17 million in initial disaster aid for Lebanon, following Tuesday’s Beirut port surge, Reuters reported on Friday, mentioning the U.S.embassy

It stated in a declaration that the aid consisted of food help, medical materials and monetary help for the Lebanese RedCross “Announcements of additional aid and assistance are forthcoming,” it included.

According to the most recent upgrade, the death toll from the substantial blast has actually reached154 More than 5,000 individuals have actually been hurt, while over 300,000 others have actually been left homeless in the wake of the disaster.