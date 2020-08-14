U.S. plans major investment program with Colombia: White House By Reuters

©Reuters .



By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. authorities will reveal a major financial investment program with the Colombian federal government next week as Washington broadens its drive to tug supply chains out of China and bring them closer to house, a senior White House authorities statedThursday

Colombia is primed to play a pioneering function in the Trump administration’s “Back to the Americas” effort, Mauricio Claver-Carone, U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior consultant on Latin America, informed Reuters in an interview.

He stated the plans likewise consist of a rural advancement task worth billions of dollars to be moneyed in part by personal financiers, however offered no additional information.

The statements come amidst increasing stress in between the United States and China over human rights, Hong Kong, security and the coronavirus pandemic, which has actually activated the worst economic downturn in Latin America because the 1950 s.

They will be made throughout a see to the area by U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien, Admiral Craig Faller, leader of U.S. Southern Command, Adam Boehler, president of the U.S. International Development Finance Corp (DFC), and himself, Claver-Carone stated.

The White House National Security Council initially revealed the journey on …