U.S. Paralympian discusses upcoming 2021 Olympics and the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic
U.S. Paralympian discusses upcoming 2021 Olympics and the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic

U.S. Paralympian Scout Bassett sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith & Akiko Fujita to discuss the future of the upcoming 2021 Olympic games and the impact the pandemic has had on training and the Olympic games.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR