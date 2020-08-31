U.S. Open field nearly finalized with 11 names added via OWGR

Sixteen gamers have actually been added to the U.S. Open field, consisting of 11 via the Official World Golf Ranking, indicating the all-exempt field for next month’s occasion at Winged Foot is nearly total.

The leading 5 gamers from the three-event Korn Ferry Tour points list acquired entry into the season’s 2nd significant, a group that was headlined byBrandon Wu Wu won the Korn Ferry Tour Championship Sunday and ended up T-35 at last year’s U.S. Open, and he’ll be signed up with at Winged Foot by fellow KFT gamers Stephan Jaeger, Curtis Luck, Greyson Sigg and Dan McCarthy.

Another 11 areas were granted via the world rankings fromAug 23, a group that varied in rank from Kevin Streelman (No 48) to Matt Jones (No 89). Joining them in the field will be Harris English, J.T. Poston, Joaquin Niemann, Thomas Pieters, Max Homa, Lanto Griffin, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Matthias Schwab and Alex Noren.

Those OWGR additions represent 2 early withdrawals, as Korea’s Jung-Gon Hwang and previous Open champ Francesco Molinari both pulled out. Hwang is finishing his obligatory military service in South Korea, while Molinari likewise withdrew from the PGA Championship previously this month and hasn’t played considering that withdrawing from the Arnold Palmer (*11 *) in March due to the fact that of a back injury.

The most current includes bring the …