U.S. Open day six By Reuters

U.S. Open tennis competition starts
New York City (Reuters) – Highlights of the 6th day at the U.S. Open in New York onSaturday The Grand Slam is being played without viewers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Times ET; GMT-4):
1110 PLAY UNDERWAY AT FLUSHING MEADOWS
Play started in intense sunlight in New York with the temperature level hovering around 23 degrees Celsius (73.4 ° F) with an anticipated high of 29 degrees.
Day six started with Greek 15th seed Maria Sakkari handling American 22nd seed Amanda Anisimova.
Daniil Medvedev, Dominic Thiem, Serena Williams (NYSE:-RRB- and Sofia Kenin are in action in the future Saturday.
