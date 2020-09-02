U.S. Open 101: Guide to this year’s major at Winged Foot

Take an appearance at some responses to regularly asked concerns about the United States Open:

How old is the competition?

One hundred twenty-five years. The initially one was played in 1895.

How sometimes has it been played?

This year will mark the 120th U.S.Open It was not played in 1917 or 1918 due to the fact that of World War I, nor was it played in 1942-45 due to the fact that of World War II.

Who began it?

The United States Golf Association, a company formed in 1894 by 5 popular golf clubs to be the video game’s nationwide governing body.

Is it the earliest championship game worldwide?

No The Open, likewise referred to as The Open Championship, goes back to 1860.

Where was the very first U.S. Open played?

It was used a nine-hole course at Newport (R.I.) Country Club.

Who was the very first winner?

Horace Rawlins, a 21-year-old Englishman, shot 173 for 36 holes to beat Scotsman Willie Dunn by 2 strokes.

Who is the most current winner?

That would be Gary Woodland, who shot 13 under par in 2015 at Pebble Beach to declare his very first major title by 3 strokes over two-time protecting champ Brooks Koepka.

Who has won one of the most U.S. Opens?

Four gamers have actually won the U.S. Open 4 times each: …