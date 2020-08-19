U.S. official sees ‘real desire’ for smaller coronavirus relief bill By Reuters

ABOARD AIR REQUIRE ONE (Reuters) – Some Democrats and Republicans have a “real desire” to reach contract on a smaller coronavirus relief bill that might be worth around $500 billion, a senior Trump administration official stated late on Monday.

The official stated the contract might consist of financing for the U.S. Postal Service, extra financing for loans to little- and medium-sized companies to keep employees on their payrolls and possibly included cash for schools.

“I think there’s a real desire by some in the Democratic caucus and some in the Republican conference, both in the House and the Senate, to do a smaller deal on the things we can agree upon,” the official stated. “It could be about $500 billion.”

