U.S. Navy carrier conducted exercises in South China Sea on Aug. 14 By Reuters

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – A U.S. Navy airplane carrier conducted exercises in the objected to South China Sea on Friday, the U.S. navy stated in a declaration.

A strike group led by the USS Ronald Reagan conducted flight operations and high-end maritime stability operations and exercises, the declaration stated.

“Integration with our joint partners is essential to ensuring joint force responsiveness and lethality, and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific,” U.S. Navy Commander Joshua Fagan, Task Force 70 air operations officer aboard USS Ronald Reagan, was estimated as stating.

The drill comes in the middle of increased stress in between the United States andChina Washington has actually criticised Beijing over its unique coronavirus action and implicates it of making the most of the pandemic to press territorial claims in the South China Sea and in other places.

The United States has actually long opposed China’s extensive territorial claims in the South China Sea and has actually sent out warships frequently through the tactical waterway.

China has actually challenged such exercises and stated the U.S. rejection of its claims in the South China Sea has actually raised stress and weakened stability in the area.

China claims …