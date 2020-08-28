U.S. Moves to Seize Cryptocurrency Accounts Linked to North Korean Heists

WASHINGTON– U.S. authorities on Thursday moved to seize 280 cryptocurrency accounts they stated were utilized by North Korean hackers who took more than a quarter of a billion dollars from cryptocurrency business worldwide, consisting of one in the U.S.

The U.S. Justice Department stated the accounts targeted in the civil loss filing were utilized by the North Korean hackers and their Chinese representatives to wash a few of the cash taken from more than a lots virtual currency exchanges, a series of cyber thefts over the previous 2 years amounting to more than $300 million.

“Today’s action publicly exposes the ongoing connections between North Korea’s cyber-hacking program and a Chinese cryptocurrency money laundering network,” stated Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Rabbitt of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division.

The filing is the very first openly revealed case of a U.S.-based virtual currency business being targeted by North Korea, authorities stated. The business, which the Justice Department stated concentrated on the Algorand blockchain, is referred to in the filing just as “Exchange 10.”

Along with a flurry of other current actions taken by other federal firms, Thursday’s filing reveals that even while leading Trump authorities state stress with nuclear-armed Pyongyang have actually cooled, U.S. law-enforcement and national-security authorities see North Korea as a considerable risk to nationwide security and the worldwide …