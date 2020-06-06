U.S. Marine Corps Bans The Display Of Confederate Flag On All Military Installations

The United States Marine Corps. (USMC) has just barred the display of the confederate flag on some of their installations, including bumper stickers and mugs.

“The Confederate battle flag has all too often been co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups whose divisive beliefs have no place in our Corps,” the USMC said in a statement after banning the flag on Friday.

“Our history as a nation, and events like the violence in Charlottesville in 2017, highlight the divisiveness the use of the Confederate battle flag has had on our society.”

“This presents a threat to our core values, unit cohesion, security and good order and discipline,” the statement continued.

Today, the Marine Corps released guidance on removing public displays of the Confederate battle flag. MARADMIN 331/20: https://t.co/WLW4m70LW1 pic.twitter.com/TKoYJUL7Vo — U.S. Marines (@USMC) June 6, 2020

Though the Confederate flag is now barred on public and workspaces of any capacity, you won’t be barred where “it is depicted, but not the main focus,” as in educational or historical depictions of the Civil War.

It will also nevertheless be allowed on state-issued license plates and on the graves of Confederate soldiers, but it won’t be permitted on bumper stickers, clothing, mugs, posters, flags, or other things of that sort.

This comes as racial tensions are at an all-time high following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota the other day.

Since then, riots have spread across the country like wildfire, and so they aren’t showing signs of slowing down any time soon.

Marine Corps commandant Gen. David Berger wrote a memo back in April saying that “anything that divides us, anything that threatens team cohesion must be addressed head-on.”

“I am mindful that many people believe that flag to be a symbol of heritage or regional pride,” Berger added.

“But I am also mindful of the feelings of pain and rejection of those who inherited the cultural memory and present effects of the scourge of slavery in our country.”

We can only just hope that the Marines banning the Confederate flag brings peace and unity at a time when our country needs it most.

Let us know in the comments section that which you think about this new move the Marine Corps has made.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on June 6, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and is employed by permission.

