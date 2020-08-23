U.S.-led troops withdraw from Iraq’s Taji base By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters U.S.-led troops withdraw from Iraq’s Taji base



By Maher Nazeh and Thaier Al-Sudani

CAMP TAJI, Iraq (Reuters) – United States- led worldwide union troops withdrew from Iraq’s Taji military base on Sunday and handed it over to Iraqi security forces, Reuters witnesses and the union stated.

The base, 20 km (12 miles) north of Baghdad, had actually been the website of regular rocket attacks by Iran- backed militias targeting U.S.-led troops in current months.

“The movement of coalition military personnel is part of a long-range plan coordinated with the government of Iraq,” the union stated in a declaration, including that Camp Taji has actually traditionally held up to 2,000 union members, the majority of whom have actually left this summertime.

Remaining union troops will leave in the coming days after settling the turning over of devices to Iraqi security forces, it included.

This was the 8th transfer of a union part of an Iraqi base back to Iraqi forces, it stated.

The withdrawal came days after U.S. President Donald Trump enhanced his guarantee to withdraw the couple of U.S. troops still in the nation. The United States has actually had about 5,000 troops stationed in the nation and union allies a more 2,500.

Iraq’s parliament …