U.S. Justice Department says Yale illegally discriminates against Asians, whites By Reuters

By Jan Wolfe and Eric Beech

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday implicated Yale University of illegally discriminating against Asian American and white candidates in its undergraduate admissions procedure in offense of U.S. civil liberties law.

The findings are the outcome of a two-year examination in reaction to a problem by Asian-American groups worrying Yale’s conduct, the department stated in a declaration.

The department stated it was prepared to submit a claim against Yale if the school, in New Haven, Connecticut, did not take “remedial measures.”

A Yale spokesperson stated the university “categorically denies” the accusations however has actually complied completely with the examination.

The Justice Department made its findings prior to enabling Yale to supply asked for files, Yale stated.

“Had the Department fully received and fairly weighed this information, it would have concluded that Yale’s practices absolutely comply with decades of Supreme Court precedent,” the spokesperson stated.

The Justice Department stated that although race can legally be thought about in college admissions in minimal situations, …