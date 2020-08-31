U.S. judge sets May trial date for Bannon, co-defendants on border wall fraud charges By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: United States Air Force Senior Airman Brian Kolfage Jr participates in Veterans Day parade on 5th Avenue in New York in 2014



By Brendan Pierson and Karen Freifeld

New York City (Reuters) – A U.S. judge on Monday set a May 2021 trial date for Steve Bannon, a previous advisor to Donald Trump, and 3 co-defendants on charges of defrauding donors in a plan to construct the president’s signature wall along the U.S.-Mexico border

Federal district attorneyson Aug 20 implicated Bannon, U.S. Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage and 2 others of managing a plan to defraud numerous countless dollars in connection with a $25 million crowdfunding project called “We Build the Wall.”

Bannon and Kolfage utilized numerous countless dollars of that cash to cover individual expenditures, according to the charges.

Kolfage, Andrew Badolato, and Timothy Shea all pleaded innocent at a virtual hearingon Monday They were given bail and will surrender their passports. Bannon, 66, pleaded innocent previously this month.

U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan set May 24, 2021 as the trial date for the case.

During the virtual hearing, the judge kept in mind that just a few courtrooms in the structure were equipped to deal with technical difficulties positioned by …