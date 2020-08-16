U.S. House Speaker Pelosi calling back chamber to work on postal service legislation By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Delivers Weekly Press Conference



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stated on Sunday that she is remembering the chamber later on today to vote on legislation to safeguard thePostal Service A senior Democratic assistant stated the most likely strategy is for the House to return on Saturday.

In a letter to legislators, Pelosi stated the House would vote on legislation to restrict the Postal Service from executing any modifications to services it had in locationon Jan 1, 2020. Democrats have actually implicated President Donald Trump of attempting to hamstring the cash-strapped Postal Service to reduce mail-in ballot.