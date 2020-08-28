U.S. House panel announces contempt proceedings against Pompeo By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo meets Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu in Jerusalem



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee revealed contempt proceedings against Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, mentioning his rejection to abide by a subpoena for records into his “transparently political misuse” of department resources.

The Democratic chairman of the House of Representatives committee, Eliot Engel, likewise mentioned a speech Pompeo tape-recorded in Jerusalem for today’sRepublican National Convention Engel stated Pompeo had “demonstrated alarming disregard for the laws and rules governing his own conduct and for the tools the Constitution provides to prevent government corruption.”

“He seems to think the office he holds, the department he runs, the personnel he oversees, and the taxpayer dollars that pay for all of it are there for his personal and political benefit,” Engel stated in a declaration.

A State Department agent Engel’s declaration was “political theatrics” which the department had actually used to offer the files to Engel on condition that he send out a letter discussing the diplomacy concern he is examining that needs them.

“Once this letter is gotten, the Department …