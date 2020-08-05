U.S. House committee urges SEC to dig into Kodak transactions By Reuters

By
Jasyson
-

©Reuters SUBMIT PICTURE: An employee cleans up a Kodak cubicle at the Las Vegas Convention Center in preparation for 2019 CES in Las Vegas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday asked federal regulators to examine securities transactions made by Eastman Kodak (N:-RRB- and its executives around the time it discovered it might get a $765 million federal government loan.

The committee stated it had “serious concerns” about the transactions and asked the Securities and Exchange Commission to examine the scenarios surrounding the matter.

Kodak shares rose more than 1,000% recently, producing a windfall for executives, a few of whom had actually gotten alternatives one day prior to a statement about the federal government loan.

