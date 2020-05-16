U.S. House approves temporary measure for proxy voting, remote committee work – Panorama

The U.S. House accredited a temporary guidelines change Friday that may give members an opportunity to vote and take part in committee hearings remotely, the native sources reported.

The decision goals to scale back the variety of days members of the House must be bodily current, and opens the door for committees holding digital markups for should-move laws within the coming weeks and months.

The temporary guidelines change would permit voting by proxy, which might allow some members to designate a colleague to vote for them if they’ll’t return to Capitol Hill safely to forged their vote in particular person.

“This House must continue legislating,” House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern stated on the House flooring. “And we have to do so in a way that is safe for all those around us.”

The decision would additionally require the House Administration Committee to review the feasibility of remote voting on the House flooring via videoconference platforms or different means.