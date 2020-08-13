U.S. hits fiscal cliff with jobs, economic recovery in the balance By Reuters

©Reuters The spread of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19), in Fayetteville



By Howard Schneider and Jonnelle Marte

(Reuters) – The U.S. push to fire up its economy in the middle of a pandemic stayed stalled recently with indications the lapse of emergency situation welfare and company grants might have started taking a toll.

Hiring at small companies, shifts worked throughout a variety of markets, charge card costs and even gas need that normally grows through the summertime stayed flat and mired far listed below the levels a year earlier.

Initial filings for joblessness insurance coverage did fall listed below 1 million for the very first time considering that the March start of the coronavirus-driven economic slump, and the variety of individuals continuing to gather advantages fell 604,000 to 15.486 million in the week ending August 1.

The result led a New York Federal Reserve weekly index of predicted development in gdp to enhance somewhat.

Graphic: Oxford Economics Recovery Index https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-ECONOMY/OXFORDINDEX/rlgpdlnyepo/chart.png

But while the declares data suggest some rehiring continues, the numbers stay huge by historic requirements. Concerns are growing that the continued spread of the infection and the failure of the White …