U.S. health chief to visit Taiwan, likely angering China By Reuters

By Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee

TAIPEI (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar will visit Taiwan in coming days, his workplace stated on Tuesday, making the highest-level visit by a U.S. authorities in 4 years – a relocation likely to anger China, which declares the island as its own.

Azar’s visit will most likely intensify currently bad Beijing-Washington relations, irritated over trade, the pandemic and human rights, even as Taiwan has actually invited the program of assistance in the face of relentless Chinese pressure.

During his visit, Azar will meet President Tsai Ing- wen, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry stated, which might exasperate China even more.

“Taiwan has been a model of transparency and cooperation in global health during the COVID-19 pandemic and long before it,” Azar stated in a declaration. “I look forward to conveying President Trump’s support for Taiwan’s global health leadership and underscoring our shared belief that free and democratic societies are the best model for protecting and promoting health.”

His department, explaining the journey as "historic", stated Azar would be accompanied by Mitchell Wolfe,