U.S. health chief arrives in Taiwan on trip condemned by China By Reuters

TAIPEI (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar showed up in Taiwan on Sunday as the highest-level U.S. authorities to go to in 4 years, a trip condemned by China which declares the island as its own, additional annoying Sino- U.S. relations.

Washington broke off main ties with Taipei in 1979 in favour ofBeijing The Trump administration has actually made reinforcing its assistance for the democratic island a top priority, and enhanced arms sales.

Beijing, currently arguing with Washington over whatever from human rights and trade to the handling of the coronavirus pandemic, has actually threatened undefined countermeasures to Azar’s check out. China thinks about Taiwan a stubborn province, to be brought under its control by force if required.

Azar came to Taipei’s downtown Songshan airport on a U.S. federal government airplane late in the afternoon, and was satisfied by Christensen, the de facto U.S. ambassador to Taiwan, and by Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister Tien Chung- kwang.

In accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, there were no handshakes and all authorities used masks, consisting of Azar, as seen in images relay live on Taiwanese tv.

