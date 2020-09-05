U.S. happy to help in China-India border dispute, Trump says By Reuters

©Reuters U.S. President Trump holds press conference at the White House in Washington



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is prepared to help solve the dispute in between India and China over the mountain border going through the western Himalayas, President Donald Trump stated on Friday.

Trump informed press reporters the scenario was “very nasty,” including that the 2 nations were “going at it much more strongly than a lot of people even understand.”

Both sides released extra forces along the frontier after a clash in June, throughout which 20 Indian soldiers were eliminated in hand-to- hand battling.

The defence ministers of India and China held talks in Moscow on Friday, the greatest level face-to- face political contact given that stress flared along the challenged mountain border in May.

In the conference, Chinese defense minister Wei Fenghe informed his Indian equivalent Rajnath Singh that New Delhi bears complete obligation for the existing border stress, according to China’s state-backed Global Times paper.

India’s defence ministry tweeted that the conference lasted for 2 hours and 20 minutes, without offering even more information.

A U.S. federal government source informed Reuters in Washington the U.S. evaluation is that neither China nor India are interested in pressing …