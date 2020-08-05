U.S. Futures on Track for Higher Open; Dow Futures Rise 180 Points By Investing.com

©Reuters .



By Noreen Burke

Investing com– U.S. stock futures indicated a higher open on Wall Street on Wednesday, with the Dow on track for a 4th straight days of gains as Walt Disney (NYSE:-RRB- shares skyrocketed premarket following much better than anticipated profits, however gains were kept in check as U.S. stimulus talks dragged on.

At 7: 30 AM ET (1130 GMT), S&P 500 futures were up 18 points, or 0.7% and included 35 points, or 0.3%. The agreement increased 180 points, or 0.7%.

The gains followed Wall Street ended higher following an unpredictable session on Tuesday, buoyed up by gains in Apple (NASDAQ:-RRB- and energy stocks.

Among Dow parts, Walt Disney leapt 6.1% in premarket trade after it reported profits decreases for its parks and its media networks were not as bad as feared. The home entertainment giant ejected a quarterly revenue in spite of taking a $5-billion charge due to the pandemic.

Investors were expecting the ADP nonfarm payrolls report, due out at 8: 15 AM ET (1215 GMT) which is anticipated to reveal that the economic sector included 1.50 million tasks in July, slowing down after a strong rebound of 2.37 million in June.

The ADP information is a precursor to Thursday’s weekly report on preliminary out of work claims and Friday’s federal government nonfarm payrolls report …