U.S. faces hurdles in trying to nudge Belarus toward democracy By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters Students demonstration versus governmental election outcomes in Minsk



2/2

By Arshad Mohammed and Jonathan Landay

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Hindered by torn ties with Europe, minimal utilize and doubts about President Donald Trump’s dedication to democracy in Belarus, the United States is gingerly trying to nudge the previous Soviet state toward brand-new elections without provoking Russia.

Current and previous U.S. authorities acknowledge the difficulty of promoting modification in Belarus, which faces demonstrations over anAug 9 election that the opposition states was rigged to extend the 26-year-old reign of President Alexander Lukashenko.

Lukashenko, who rejects scams, has actually reacted with a violent crackdown on the demonstrations and revealed no indication of pulling back regardless of sanctions enforced by 3 Baltic states on Monday and the hazard of upcoming U.S. sanctions.

“The United States and European partners are together reviewing imposing targeted sanctions on anyone involved in human rights abuses in Belarus,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated on Wednesday.

A senior U.S. authorities informed Reuters on Tuesday that Washington was weighing sanctions on 7 Belarusians it thinks were included in falsifying the election results and in violence …