U.S. FAA proposes requiring key Boeing 737 MAX design changes By Reuters

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Aviation Administration stated on Monday it is proposing requiring 4 key Boeing (NYSE:-RRB- 737 MAX design changes to attend to security problems seen in 2 crashes that eliminated 346 individuals and caused the airplane’s grounding in March 2019.

The firm is releasing a proposed airworthiness instruction to need upgraded flight-control software application, modified display-processing software application to produce notifies, modifying particular flight-crew operating treatments, and altering the routing of some circuitry packages.

The statement is considerable however there are still other significant actions, consisting of completing pilot-training treatments, that need to be finished prior to the 737 MAX can resume flights. The public has 45 days to discuss the changes, and it is still uncertain whether flights will resume prior to completion of this year.

Boeing stated Monday it is “continuing to make steady progress towards the safe return to service, working closely with the FAA and other global regulators. While we still have a lot of work in front of us, this is an important milestone.”

The FAA stated in a different 96- page report launched on Monday that it “has actually preliminarily figured out that Boeing’s proposed …