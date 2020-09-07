U.S. extradition trial begins in London for WikiLeaks’ Julian Assange

Prosecutors have also charged Assange with conspiracy to commit “computer intrusions” by helping army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning try to hack a password to get access to even more files. In a superceding indictment unsealed in June, prosecutors say he also solicited hackers to break into Icelandic government computers to steal information. They want Assange transported to Northern Virginia to face federal charges.

Assange is fighting the extradition. His lawyers argue that the crimes of which he’s accused are “purely political offenses” and say British treaty law should protect him from forced transfer.

The WikiLeaks publisher appeared in court Monday at the Old Bailey, the Central Criminal Court in London, where Assange’s lawyers will call witnesses to testify in person or via remote video link. Assange wore a suit and tie and watched the proceedings from behind a glass wall. He answered “no” when asked by the judge if he would consent to being extradited to the United States.

The judge and lawyers were in the courtroom, but as a precaution against the coronavirus, most observers and journalists will be limited to watching via tightly controlled virtual links. The hearings will not be broadcast to the public. They are expected to last three weeks.