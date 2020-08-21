U.S. existing home sales shoot to near 14-year high in July By Reuters

©Reuters Real estate indications promote brand-new houses for sale in several brand-new advancements in York County, South Carolina



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. home sales increased at a record speed for a 2nd straight month in July and home costs struck a record as traditionally low rate of interest improved need for houses even as the coronavirus pandemic put countless individuals out of work.

The National Association of Realtors stated on Friday existing home sales increased 24.7% to a seasonally changed yearly rate of 5.86 million systems last month. Data for June was modified down a little to a 4.70 million system speed from the initially reported 4.72 million.

July’s increase was the 2nd straight boost, beginning the heels of a record month-to-month boost in June, and raised the sales speed above the 5.76 million speed in February prior to the pandemic set off a short crateringin sales July’s level was the greatest given that December 2006.

“The housing market is well past the recovery phase and is now booming with higher home sales compared to the pre-pandemic days,” stated Lawrence Yun, NAR’s primary economic expert. “With the sizable shift in remote work, current homeowners are looking for larger homes and this will lead to a secondary level of demand even into 2021.”

Economists …